Despite COVID-19, Whiting restaurant owners feed hundreds in Thanksgiving dinner giveaway

“This year, of course, nothing is normal, as we all know,” Holmes said, adding that she was disappointed she wasn’t able to see residents appreciate their dinners firsthand.

“We enjoyed seeing all the different people come out and enjoy it,” she said. “People were real gracious and we got to see their gratitude.”

Center Lounge isn’t the only local entity doing a Thanksgiving meal distribution that has seen higher demand than usual.

On Monday, local injury attorney Kenneth J. Allen and the Lake Area United Way gave out more than 1,200 turkeys during their fifth annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway.

People have typically pre-registered for the dinners within about a week, but this year, all meals were claimed in about 36 hours, said Lake Area United Way President and CEO Lisa Daugherty.

Allen said he was thankful for everyone who pitched in and helped make the giveaway possible.

"This season of this year, and particularly this year, it’s important for us to all try to take care of each other and show people love," Allen said.

Karen Holmes would likely agree.