Despite COVID-19, Whiting restaurant owners feed hundreds in Thanksgiving dinner giveaway

WHITING — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Americans across the nation to observe Thanksgiving differently this year, and Region households are no exception.
With so many out of work or without their loved ones, the owners of Center Lounge in Whiting continued an annual tradition of giving back to their community — this time with extra precautions in the interest of public health.
Thursday marked the 10th anniversary of the restaurant’s Thanksgiving dinner giveaway, in which volunteers give out hundreds of free meals to anyone who is interested, said Karen Holmes, who owns Center Lounge with her husband Tom.
Everyone who works the event is a volunteer, and some of the food is donated by the community. Holmes and her husband pay for the rest out of their own pockets.
“People have donated so many desserts, dinner rolls, turkeys and all sorts of things,” Holmes said.
Others put forth their own money that went toward buying even more food.
Meals included turkey and ham, stuffing, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, cranberry dressing and rolls. Holmes said they cooked 18 turkeys and 12 hams this year.
Karen and Tom Holmes usually host a sit-down dinner inside the restaurant, but in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, they distributed meals only by curbside pickup or delivery this year.
Those who picked their food up did so between noon and 4 p.m. at the restaurant, located at 1312 119th Street. Volunteers delivered meals to everyone else who called in, but only if they have a Whiting or Robertsdale address, Holmes said.
The event was made possible by a group of about 25-30 local volunteers.
At the same time, Center Lounge also operated as the drop-off point for a local toy giveaway held in conjunction with the dinner giveaway.
The toy drive is put on by a group of Harley-Davidson bikers who operates under the name “Hogs and Wishes.” Every year, the group partners with local entities to collect toys for area children, event organizers said.
Center Lounge is one of three drop-off points this year. Others include local bar Midtown Station, Inc. and the Mascot Hall of Fame museum. Toys will later be distributed by Whiting City Hall and the Whiting/Robertsdale Food Pantry.
Hogs and Wishes has collected thousands of toys for children over the past five or six years, event organizers said.
Volunteers at Center Lounge’s food giveaway usually serve between 150 and 180 people on average, Holmes said. Cooks made extra dinners this year as more people called in than usual and organizers weren’t sure how high of a demand to expect.
“This year, of course, nothing is normal, as we all know,” Holmes said, adding that she was disappointed she wasn’t able to see residents appreciate their dinners firsthand.
“We enjoyed seeing all the different people come out and enjoy it,” she said. “People were real gracious and we got to see their gratitude.”
Center Lounge isn’t the only local entity doing a Thanksgiving meal distribution that has seen higher demand than usual.
On Monday, local injury attorney Kenneth J. Allen and the Lake Area United Way gave out more than 1,200 turkeys during their fifth annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway.
People have typically pre-registered for the dinners within about a week, but this year, all meals were claimed in about 36 hours, said Lake Area United Way President and CEO Lisa Daugherty.
Allen said he was thankful for everyone who pitched in and helped make the giveaway possible.
"This season of this year, and particularly this year, it’s important for us to all try to take care of each other and show people love," Allen said.
Karen Holmes would likely agree.
She and her husband are deeply grateful to anyone who volunteered, gave donations and supported them in any other way Thursday.
“We’ve been fortunate enough to help other people in the community helping us all year. We really appreciate it,” she said.
