HOBART — After more than a year of planning, Hobart is closer to establishing a destination park adjacent to the city pool.

A destination is described as a park offering many play areas, each with its own specific age and activity elements. The family-oriented facility is intended to be a destination gathering for the entire community.

The Board of Public Works and Safety approved a resolution Wednesday authorizing the acquisition of custom freestanding playground equipment for the park planned near 10th and Wisconsin streets.

The wide variety of equipment includes plenty of options for children to climb on, hang and slide. Clerk-Treasurer Deborah Longer said there will be different equipment suitable for 2- to 5-year-olds as well as features intended for 5- to 12-year-olds.

“It’s a playground for all,” said City Councilman Josh Huddlestun, the council’s liaison to the Park Board.

The equipment cost is nearly $489,000, and it’s expected to be available for the city later this year.

“We’ll see it by the fall, folks,” Longer said.

The board also authorized the purchase of materials and the installation of surfacing for the destination park. That cost is about $387,000.

Longer said Hobart is expected to use American Rescue Plan dollars to fund the park project. She said the Parks Department could add other amenities to the facility at another time.

Huddlestun said the Parks Department has been planning for the destination park for about a year and a half, and initial plans were adjusted because of construction costs.

“But not drastically cut down on it,” Huddlestun said.

He said the Park Board was receptive to the style of the playground and location selected for it. He said there will be fencing around the facility because of its proximity to 10th and Wisconsin streets.