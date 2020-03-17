Detainees walk out of cells, into voting booths in Chicago

Not everybody is a fan.

"I'm not sure why we are bending over backwards for that population,” said State Sen. Mark Batinick, a Plainfield Republican, who argued that the bill wasn't necessary because inmates already have the right to vote absentee.

“The hospital is not a voting location so if somebody gets a DUI and puts four people in the hospital, the one that gets to vote is the person who got the DUI,” said Batinick, who voted against the bill. "I don't know why the person who got the DUI is the one who gets the special help."

But supporters say it is a question of fairness. Men and women who have not been convicted of a crime should be afforded the same rights as convicted felons in Illinois, who are allowed to vote upon their release from prison.

State Sen. Omar Aquino, a sponsor of the bill, said it sends a powerful message to the detainees.

“It reminds them that they are presumed innocent,” he said. This is important, especially for those who remain locked up simply because they can't afford to post bond.

“In our society we have the presumption of innocence, whether they can bond out or not,” he said.