The Lake County Highway Department intends to begin two major road improvement projects later this month that will require detours and closures in south Lake County.
Contracts for work at 109th and Calumet avenues in Hanover Township and County Bridge 6 in Winfield Township were approved by county commissioners on Tuesday.
The project at 109th and Calumet avenues, known locally as “shoe corner,” includes the installation of a traffic light at the intersection, as well as the addition of turn lanes. Commissioners approved a $492,500 contract for Griffith-based Walsh & Kelly to perform the improvements.
Work is expected to begin at 7 a.m. June 10, according to the Highway Department. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the intersection, which will be closed during the work, by using White Oak Avenue between 117th and 101st avenues.
“It will be a big improvement for traffic flow in the area and a big improvement for safety near the schools,” Highway Department engineer Duane Alverson said, referring to nearby Heritage Christian High School and Illiana Christian High School.
In Winfield Township, the Highway Department will do a total replacement of County Bridge 6 on Clay Street just south of Leroy. The superstructure of the bridge has been deteriorating for some time, Alverson said, forcing the Highway Department to restrict traffic over the bridge to one lane.
The replacement project is expected to begin June 24 and last about three months. Clay Street is likely to be closed in both directions at the bridge site for the entire period, according to the Highway Department.
LaPorte-based JCI Bridge Group was awarded an $821,000 contract to perform the bridge replacement.