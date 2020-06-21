Developer makes pitch for revising section of 3 Springs

ST. JOHN — After a natural gas pipeline within a future subdivision raised concerns, the developer for the project decided to split the development into two phases.
During a Plan Commission study session Wednesday, project engineer Doug Rettig of DVG, Inc., told commissioners developer Dave Barick would like to split the third phase of Three Springs into two parts.
The decision comes after the Plan Commission denied a six-month extension request for the project, after commissioners raised concerns surrounding a natural gas pipeline easement within the lots of future homes.
"We obviously were here a couple weeks ago to request the extension. That didn't go the way we were hoping for, but Dave still wants to build the first phase," Rettig told commissioners.
Rettig proceeded to present commissioners with Three Springs phase 3, block 1, which only addresses the northern portion of the subdivision.
The southern portion of the development, which has the gas pipeline easement, is being put on hold while Barick and Rettig work to reconfigure the layout.
"We've said it before that we want to revisit the south portion of the subdivision, primarily due to the pipeline easements, and the proximity of the houses to those pipeline easements," Rettig said.
While no official action is taken during study sessions, developers are able to address any questions the Plan Commission might have prior to its next regular meeting.
Phase 3, block 1 of the subdivision will have a mix of R-1, R-2 and R-3 lots, which is consistent with Three Springs as a whole, Rettig said. There will be 13 R-1-sized lots, seven R-2-sized lots and three R-3-sized lots, he added.
"It's a nice plan," Rettig said. "This will get Dave moving for this year, and then we can talk about what we want to do on the south side."
Rettig said the developer plans to come in for a primary plat for the northern portion "almost immediately," since engineering is done and there already is a sanitary sewer permit for the development in place.
When it comes to the southern portion of the development, Rettig said plans will be presented at a later date.
"Dave needs to get some lots online and that's why we're pursuing it like this," Rettig said. "We'll come in for a possible rezone, it may not even be this year, maybe later this year, whatever he decides."
"We're going to start fresh on the south side of the project and revisit the whole thing."
Preliminary changes include reducing the number of lots lots in the southern portion of the subdivision, and potentially asking for more R-3 zoning to allow for additional multi-family homes.
The subdivision will be on the Plan Commission study session agenda in July, with a public hearing to follow in August.
