Developer makes pitch for revising section of 3 Springs

While no official action is taken during study sessions, developers are able to address any questions the Plan Commission might have prior to its next regular meeting.

Phase 3, block 1 of the subdivision will have a mix of R-1, R-2 and R-3 lots, which is consistent with Three Springs as a whole, Rettig said. There will be 13 R-1-sized lots, seven R-2-sized lots and three R-3-sized lots, he added.

"It's a nice plan," Rettig said. "This will get Dave moving for this year, and then we can talk about what we want to do on the south side."

Rettig said the developer plans to come in for a primary plat for the northern portion "almost immediately," since engineering is done and there already is a sanitary sewer permit for the development in place.

When it comes to the southern portion of the development, Rettig said plans will be presented at a later date.

"Dave needs to get some lots online and that's why we're pursuing it like this," Rettig said. "We'll come in for a possible rezone, it may not even be this year, maybe later this year, whatever he decides."

"We're going to start fresh on the south side of the project and revisit the whole thing."