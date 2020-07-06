Developer's subdivisions in St. John remain on hold; board sticks with R-1 zoning

Decker said the varying opinions may have to be resolved by the court, but it could take months.

Initially, the Commission voted 3-1 to defer the matter, but Kuiper and former Plan Commission member and Town Council Liaison Paul Panczuk, said the commission needed to vote on the matter, since platting of land under Indiana Code 36-7-4 Sec. 700 is considered a ministerial act.

Panczuk added if commissioners took advice from town attorneys, the parcel would be considered R-1.

The commission voted unanimously to deny the plat, since it did not meet the lot size requirement for an R-1 PUD.

What's next in the Gates East case?

In late June, Attorney Donald Snemis, who is representing BLB, in a lawsuit involving the town and St. John Sanitary District filed an interlocutory appeal, arguing the order filed by Jones wasn't a final judgment.

"The order denied BLB's petition to enforce the settlement agreement, but did not resolve BLB's underlying claims for breach of contract," Snemis wrote in the appeal. "Thus, the order did not dispose of all claims presented by BLB's complaint and was not a 'final judgment' under Appellate Rule 2(H)."