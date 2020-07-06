You are the owner of this article.
Developer's subdivisions in St. John remain on hold; board sticks with R-1 zoning
STOCK_St. John Town Hall

St. John Town Hall. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

ST. JOHN — The future of a subdivision hangs in the balance as a lawsuit with a developer and the town remains pending. 

On Wednesday night, St. John Plan Commissioners denied a primary plat for Oak Ridge, a subdivision being developed by John Lotton, of BLB St. John, and Don Torrenga, of Torrenga Engineering, at the northwest corner of White Oak and 109th avenues. 

While the 40-acre parcel is not subject to an ongoing lawsuit with the town and BLB, the parcel was mentioned during a recent order in the case issued by Lake Superior Judge Gina Jones. 

At its first meeting of the year, the Town Council approved Resolution No. 2020-01-01, which began rezoning efforts for two parcels of land, including 40 acres known as Oak Ridge and 111 acres known as The Gates East.  

Tim Kuiper, attorney for Lotton, told Plan Commission members the 40-acre parcel is not bound by the lawsuit, therefore it should be able to proceed with a public hearing. 

Judge sides with St. John in feud over Gates East rezoning
Gates East units remain deferred; parcel rezoning on June docket
Gates East business temporarily deferred until lawsuit is resolved

The 78-lot subdivision sparked confusion with the board, as Kuiper presented it as an RC-2 planned unit development (PUD), while Adam Decker, attorney for the Plan Commission, said the parcel is zoned R-1, per the court's order. 

Kuiper and Decker agreed they shared a difference of opinion on the court's interpretation of the parcel's zoning. 

Decker said the varying opinions may have to be resolved by the court, but it could take months. 

Initially, the Commission voted 3-1 to defer the matter, but Kuiper and former Plan Commission member and Town Council Liaison Paul Panczuk, said the commission needed to vote on the matter, since platting of land under Indiana Code 36-7-4 Sec. 700 is considered a ministerial act.  

Panczuk added if commissioners took advice from town attorneys, the parcel would be considered R-1. 

The commission voted unanimously to deny the plat, since it did not meet the lot size requirement for an R-1 PUD. 

What's next in the Gates East case?

In late June, Attorney Donald Snemis, who is representing BLB, in a lawsuit involving the town and St. John Sanitary District filed an interlocutory appeal, arguing the order filed by Jones wasn't a final judgment. 

"The order denied BLB's petition to enforce the settlement agreement, but did not resolve BLB's underlying claims for breach of contract," Snemis wrote in the appeal. "Thus, the order did not dispose of all claims presented by BLB's complaint and was not a 'final judgment' under Appellate Rule 2(H)." 

Snemis added the order, which was filed in court June 12, doesn't use the "magic language" of Trial Rule 54(B), which states a judgment on less than all claims is final only if the trial court makes "an express determination that there is no just reason for delay and upon an express direction for the entry of judgment." 

Gates East parcel rezoning remains in the air
Gates East hearing postponed after St. John officials agree to pause rezoning efforts
St. John council members subpoenaed to testify Wednesday in case over Gates East zoning

Though the order states a judgment should be entered in favor of the town, it doesn't repeat the language in Trial Rule 54(B) that says, "there is no just causes for delay," Snemis wrote. 

Snemis further argued an interlocutory appeal "is appropriate for addressing issues that could resolve the case entirely in a more efficient and cost effective way," adding a review by the Court of Appeals of Indiana "makes practical sense, promoting both the orderly disposition of this case and the efficient use of judicial and part resources." 

The case, he added, includes "substantial and novel questions of law" that have broad, state-wide implications, including topics such as mediated settlement agreements; Indiana Open Door laws; municipal legislative bodies power to enact certain ordinances; and if Indiana courts have authority to prohibit municipalities from violating settlement agreements by adopting an ordinance.

Developer files petition, says St. John is in violation of settlement after town council rezones Gates East
After 5 months on the table, Gates East wins council approval
Stalemate ends in Gates of St. John expansion, commission OKs plan unanimously
Stalemate continues in Gates of St. John expansion

The order issued by Jones found settlement agreements between the town and developer following an 18-month dispute over a breach of contract related to the recapture of the cost to build a sewer void. 

Those agreements included a "creative solution," to help the town avoid a $3.3 million judgment and stated the town would annex and also consider rezoning 111 acres — commonly known as Gates East — from R-1 to R-2 planned unit development (PUD), according to previous Times reports. 

It's unclear what the order means for the future of Gates East, as well as the finality of the 2018 lawsuit. However, Snemis argues in the appeal the "entire point" of the agreements was to allow BLB to develop The Gates East. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

