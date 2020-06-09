Developers wow commission with plans for new $200 million Crown Point hospital

Kent Davidson, senior project manager with HOK in Chicago, said the hospital will sit in the center of the development, on a high point of the property to help with drainage.

The main entrance on the west side will have "enhanced visibility" from I-65, Davidson said.

Currently, developers are proposing a roundabout near the hospital to help prevent traffic stacking, a plan which the Indiana Department of Transportation appears to be in favor of, Davidson added.

There will be a ring road surrounding the hospital and surrounding development, which will include multiple exits, as well as additional entries as development in the area progresses, he said.

Though "very early" in the design process, a bike path is in the works to run along the outside edge of the ring road, which would ideally tie into a county bike path along U.S. 231 in the future, Davidson said.

Years in the making

Glen Eriksson, president of Eriksson Engineering Associates, said the goal is to get the site prepared so workers can begin earthwork in the fall and continue work in spring 2021, with the hope of beginning building construction in spring 2021.