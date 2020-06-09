Developers wow commission with preliminary plans for new Crown Point hospital

CROWN POINT — Over the next three years, DVG, Inc., and team plan to transform a "pizza pie" slice of land into a "landmark" project that will "change the face of Crown Point for generations to come."
During a workshop session on Monday, Plan Commission members were presented with preliminary site plans for a new Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, at the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and U.S. 231.
The 150-acre plot of land owned by Franciscan Alliance, Inc., will be transformed over the next few years to include medical and health care development, said Jeff Ban, president of DVG, Inc.
Ban said the development is set to be a "landmark" project in the area, and is expected to be "the largest single capital project to hit the ground in Crown Point," ringing it at more than $200 million.
Though the project is in its early phases — the development received an OK from City Council in February for a partial rezoning — Ban said commissioners can expect to see the project frequently in the coming months.
Though site plans have not yet been approved for the project, the hospital will be modeled after Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City, which opened along Interstate 94 in 2019.
Kent Davidson, senior project manager with HOK in Chicago, said the hospital will sit in the center of the development, on a high point of the property to help with drainage.
The main entrance on the west side will have "enhanced visibility" from I-65, Davidson said.
Currently, developers are proposing a roundabout near the hospital to help prevent traffic stacking, a plan which the Indiana Department of Transportation appears to be in favor of, Davidson added.
There will be a ring road surrounding the hospital and surrounding development, which will include multiple exits, as well as additional entries as development in the area progresses, he said.
Though "very early" in the design process, a bike plan is in the works to run along the outside edge of the ring road, which would ideally tie into a county bike path along U.S. 231 in the future, Davidson said.
Years in the making
Glen Eriksson, president of Eriksson Engineering Associates, said the goal is to get the site prepared so workers can begin earthwork in the fall and continue work in spring 2021, with the hope of beginning building construction in spring 2021.
Eriksson also discussed stormwater storage with commissioners, reassuring them there is space to store water in the property consistent with city ordinances. There also are plans to run water through a "series of wetland treatment trains" before it hits open air.
Commissioner Scott Evorik asked developers consider installing oversized pipes versus "the bare minimum," since 100-year rains are becoming more frequent.
Eriksson said there are capabilities to create additional water storage, adding all pipes will be fixed to handle at least a 10-year storm.
In the event of an emergency 14-inch rainfall, Eriksson said there are plans in place to route overflow to an additional open water reservoir.
Senior program manager with Tonn and Bank Construction, Tom Zmyslo, said the project is slated to be complete in late 2023.
The Crown Point hospital will be fitted for the city's needs, with the main hospital standing six stories tall and housing 150 hospital beds, Zmyslo said.
Vice Chairman Dan Rohaley said the development has a "wow factor" that will change the face of Crown Point for years.
"I think this is a well thought out, well-planned approach," Rohaley said, adding the plan is "very efficient for getting everything you want to have in there for (a) modern hospital campus setting."
Also Monday, commissioners discussed and unanimously approved new building plans for a BP gas station and 8,600-square-foot convenience/liquor store along the southwest corner of Delaware Parkway and 109th Avenue.
When the gas station first came before the Plan Commission in May, commissioners asked to see more masonry added to the building.
The new plan added brick masonry to the dumpster enclosure, as well as other elements to facades of the building, including wood and signage.
