Development brisk along 109th Avenue; house demolition clears key parcel to project

CROWN POINT — Crown Point's business corridor near 109th Avenue and Broadway is in the midst of major transformation, and the construction pace remains brisk.

Key intersection and traffic signal work and the demolition this week of a home in the area have been the most visible recent elements of progress in what is becoming one of the busiest corridors for new development in Northwest Indiana.

Within the next two years, city and transportation planners are eyeing various road improvement projects and major developments, including a large orthopedic facility and a possible hotel.

Though work is in the beginning stages, everything is moving along on schedule, said Crown Point Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski.

A key parcel to the development along the corridor is the land owned by Vic and Pam Sayers.

More than 20 years ago, Vic Sayers bought land along 109th Avenue just east of Delaware Street and spent $150,000 on additions and improvements to the home there.

The city needed a 0.4-acre portion of the Sayer's land to widen 109th, but the city ultimately moved in 2018 to acquire the entire 1.5-acre parcel in an amicable agreement with the owner, according to those involved with the project.