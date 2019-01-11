MERRILLVILLE - DeVry University's Keller Graduate School of Management will cut the ribbon on its new Merrillville Center next week.
School officials will be joined by Lake County Commissioner Kyle Allen, Crown Point Councilman Andrew Kyres and Merrillville Town Council President Richard Hardaway at 5 p.m. Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the new center at 8488 Georgia St., a mile away from the university's previous Merrillville location. The focus of Tuesday's ribbon-cutting will be on higher education's role in the community, according to a DeVry news release.
"We are grateful that DeVry University will continue to call Merrillville its home," Hardaway said in the news release. "It teaches high thinking and promotes higher achievement, it is just the neighbor we need."
The Keller Graduate School offers seven master's degree programs and nine graduate certificates in topics ranging from accounting to project management. The new Merrillville Center will include two classrooms and an academic support center, as well as a lounge and break out areas for students.
"We are proud to be a part of the Merrillville Community for more than two decades," Chicagoland Dean of Campuses Corey Ochall said in the news release. "We've established ourselves as a part of the community and we're thrilled to be able to continue providing educational opportunities in Northwest Indiana."