CROWN POINT — Roads have been a hot topic in Crown Point and now, thanks to the newly published Transportation Asset Management Plan, residents can view the city’s annual to-do list for roadway repairs.
“We have had several people come up here over the last several years and say, ‘My road hasn’t been fixed in 50 years,’ and that’s true,” Crown Point Mayor David Uran said during a recent open forum with residents.
The asset management plan, which can be viewed below or at www.crownpoint.in.gov, outlines PASER-rated roads throughout the city. The scoring, finalized by the Engineering Department, is based on collected data that includes the road’s condition based on roughness, surface distress and skid characteristics, and structure (pavement strength and deflection). The PASER rating method was adopted in 2015.
Every road segment is rated on a scale of 1-10 with 10s being in excellent condition and 1s failing and in need of immediate reconstruction.
PDF of Crown Point's Road Asset Inventory
“You don’t want to be No. 1, because that means your roads are the worst,” Uran said.
Roads rated as 1s are top priority and will be repaired this year, Uran said. Those include but are not limited to, Delaware Parkway from E. 111th Court to E. 109th Avenue, East Summit Street from Madison Street to Broadway and W. 101st Avenue from Madison Street to Broadway.
But, as the mayor said, repairing these segments won’t come at a low cost to the city.
Roughly $2 million is available in funding for the roads that make the PASER list — which excludes the recently awarded $1 million Community Crossing Grant — and the roads currently rated as 1s and 2s are averaging a $4 million cost to the city, Uran said.
The city is currently making its final payment on the one remaining general obligation bond. Uran said those funds will be used to reinvest in the city’s infrastructure.
“We have a retiring bond that is out there. The last time we used it, we used it to invest in Crown Point. You don’t want to give that 53 cents (away) — you want to be able to invest it back. And if you do that, you can get about another $2 million in roads and have it paid back in 10 years, the life of that loan,” Uran said Monday, after presenting the Transportation Asset Management Plan to City Council members.
“It would benefit everyone in the city. If we do that, the 1s will be off the books in 2019. … The 1s are not going to get any better.”
Based on the severity of road conditions in the city, councilman Andrew Kyres said he believed there was no other alternative for the board to pursue, to ensure improvements get done this year.
With the combination of Wheel Tax dollars and other local allocated budgeted funds, Crown Point was able to improve more than 6 miles of road last year, Uran said.
The goal is to fix 10 miles per year.
“We are not done, and we know that. We are going from 2 miles a year to up to 8 collectively, depending on how much concrete work needs to be done,” Uran said.
“We are trying to play catch-up. Even though we are up to 8 miles, collectively even if we got up to 10, we are still catching up from being many, many decades behind of hitting these roads.”
In a previous Times Report, Doug Brite, of the Crown Point Utilities Department, said road ratings will vary from year to year depending on weather conditions.
He said this year’s assessments of the roads started in March, and it does take time to finish ratings, as the department has 146 miles of roads and alleyways to examine throughout the city.
“This is the time. We only have a small window with construction,” Uran said.
PDF of Crown Point's Road Asset Inventory for alleys