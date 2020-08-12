Diesel leaks into Little Calumet River, officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — Diesel fuel leaked into waterways in North Township, eventually reaching the Little Calumet River.

On Wednesday the Indiana Department of Environmental Management received a report of a fuel leak in Highland, said Sarah Bonich, IDEM director of external relations. Local fire departments responded and an environmental services company brought clean-up trucks and booms to the Highland business at 2552 Industrial Drive.

It was reported that a truck that developed a gas tank leak was sitting near a storm drain when it leaked less than 100 gallons of diesel fuel, she said.

No impacts to aquatic life or other animals has been observed, according to IDEM.

The fuel went into the storm drain and into Spring Ditch. It continued into Cady Marsh Ditch and into the Little Calumet River, Bonich said.

Officials said residents may smell a slight odor of diesel and may see a spotty sheen in the affected waterways.