KOUTS – Volunteers digging at the Collier Lodge site along the Kankakee River have found bones, fire-cracked stones and other evidence of fire pits during this summer’s excavations.

Thursday and Friday, the researchers are documenting their finds and filling in the holes they dug.

Their reward has been holding prehistoric evidence of continual use of the site by humans over the centuries.

“The volunteers we have are great,” said Mark Schurr, a University of Notre Dame anthropology professor who has led a series of digs at the site over the years.

Sorting out the detritus of human occupation isn’t easy. Items from different eras have been jumbled together, not conveniently left in layers.

“We find all kinds of weird 19th century and historic things” that can’t easily be figured out, he said.

A piece of iron, about the size of a lawn mower blade, stuck out from the wall of one of the pits the volunteers had dug. Gray duct tape was wrapped around the end for safety’s sake. Although it was the right size and general shape for a mower blade, it hadn’t been sharpened. It’s just another mystery to be puzzled out sometime in the future.

Volunteers didn’t find a lot of artifacts, which is to be expected, Schurr said. But they have made some discoveries.

“There’s some kind of big, historic pit” in the same hole as the big piece of iron,” Schurr said. That, combined with evidence of charcoal and bits of bone, show evidence of cooking at the site long ago.

Arrowheads and other points of weaponry have surfaced as well.

Bridgette Murray, of Gary, is a board member for the Kankakee Valley Historical Society, which owns the site.

“I was involved in this before” joining the board, Murray said.

She pointed to a volunteer who traveled from Minnesota to volunteer. “He’s kind of another shovel bone like I am,” she said.

“We’re finding a lot of native American pottery and a lot of historic pottery,” she said.

The Upper Mississippian pottery dates to 1100 AD to 1650 AD. The pottery is distinctive because shell fragments from the freshwater mussels in the area were added to the clay to give it strength when turned into pottery, Murray explained.

Woodland era pottery is thicker and tempered with grit.

Charlotte Cardarella, a Notre Dame student from Ladera Ranch, California, is on her first dig. It’s pretty much what she expected, she said.

“I guess I didn’t expect to be doing so much visual soil analysis,” she added.

Cardarella helped gather six bags of artifacts, including charcoal.

“There’s so much charcoal. Aside from fire-cracked stones, that’s probably our biggest artifact,” she said.

Cardarella hopes to get a PhD in Egyptology.

Dan Durochik, of St. John, is another first-time volunteer. “I find history fascinating,” he said.

“I didn’t really know what to expect. We’ve been finding some really cool artifacts,” he said.

“We’re finding artifacts that are 50 years old and some that are 5,000 years old,” Durochik said. Among them are the bowl of a clay pipe, arrowheads, bone fragments and turtle shell.

“I’m most excited when I see the shells,” Schurr said, because the shell composition allows scientists to analyze the climate when the animal was alive.

Lisa Misch, of Wanatah, was amazed by the fish scales. “It’s crazy to think they’ve held up here in the ground all this time,” she said.

“It’s been interesting to watch the process that the students have to take with all their measuring,” she said.

“I came out here because my daughter is minoring in archaeology,” Misch said. It’s easy to see Mom is hooked, too.

“What were people thinking? What were they doing?” she wondered.

Notre Dame anthropology student Sophie Chorek, of Fairfield, Connecticut, was on her second dig at the site. Last year, she found part of a roasting pit that dates to the 1400s, in the Upper Mississippian era. This year, she found the other half of it in an adjacent hole.

“I just really enjoy going to each level and seeing what I find,” she said.

Digging involves using a trowel and a dustpan to gather bits of soil and dumping it into a large bucket so another volunteer can pour the bucket contents onto a wire mesh screen to see what artifacts surface as the soil falls back to the ground.

John Hodson, who founded the historical society, enjoys watching the diggers at work.

“There’s so much more here on just three-fourths of an acre,” hje said.

Burn pits overlap each other. An archaic stone point from 3,000 years old comes back to the surface after being buried deep in the earth.

“For 11,000 years, people have been coming to this spot,” he said. In 1816, a sawmill was erected. In the 1830s, a ferry began operating there. In 1898, Collier Lodge was built.

The high spot along the current Kankakee River has attracted all types of people over the centuries. The historical society’s research is shedding light on that.

“People are starting to use us as reference material,” he said. “It’s so much more than I ever expected.”

PHOTOS: Volunteers digging at the Collier Lodge Site