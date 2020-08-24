Disabled woman, elderly mother found bruised, injured; couple charged with neglect

When police said they needed to get inside to check on the well-being of the woman in the basement, Soria closed and locked the door and shut the blinds to the basement window, documents state.

Officers forced their way in and found the 51-year-old woman on the couch had injuries to her face and body and an apparent broken finger, records state.

Police obtained a search warrant to continue their investigation, according to documents.

The basement was so dark, police had to use flashlights to walk and make observations.

When an officer approached the 51-year-old, she cowered as if she were in fear of being struck, records state. She had contusions and abrasions all over her body, a blackened left eye with redness in the eye, and a swollen left ring finger, which appeared to be broken.

Soria and Stewart's 5- and 4-year-old children were wearing diapers and had little, if any, vocabulary, court records state. Child Protective Services arrived to take care of the children.

Both of the women were taken to hospitals.