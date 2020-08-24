Disabled woman, elderly mother found bruised, injured; couple charged with neglect

CROWN POINT — A Hobart woman and her boyfriend were arrested last week on charges alleging they neglected and abused the woman's elderly grandmother and an aunt, who has cerebral palsy and is nonverbal.
Brittany I. Stewart, 32, and Nathan Soria, 30, were first interviewed by police after Stewart's 76-year-old mother climbed out of a window July 19 and told a neighbor "Nathan" was going to kill her, but she escaped, court records state.
Stewart and Soria each were charged with four counts of neglect of a dependent. A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on their behalf during separate initial hearings last week, records show.
Hobart police responded July 19 after the neighbor called for medics, because the woman had bruises on her face and arms.
Officers determined the woman lived in the 1000 block of Third Street and noticed a window to the home's basement had a broken screen, Lake Criminal Court records state.
Inside, police observed garbage all over the floor and furniture, and a woman on a couch without cushions or padding who appeared to be half-laying, half-sitting and unable to move herself, records state. That woman was later identified at Stewart's disabled 51-year-old aunt, who has cerebral palsy.
Soria answered the front door when police knocked and told officers he lived there with his girlfriend, their two children and his girlfriend's relatives, records allege.
When police said they needed to get inside to check on the well-being of the woman in the basement, Soria closed and locked the door and shut the blinds to the basement window, documents state.
Officers forced their way in and found the 51-year-old woman on the couch had injuries to her face and body and an apparent broken finger, records state.
Police obtained a search warrant to continue their investigation, according to documents.
The basement was so dark, police had to use flashlights to walk and make observations.
When an officer approached the 51-year-old, she cowered as if she were in fear of being struck, records state. She had contusions and abrasions all over her body, a blackened left eye with redness in the eye, and a swollen left ring finger, which appeared to be broken.
Soria and Stewart's 5- and 4-year-old children were wearing diapers and had little, if any, vocabulary, court records state. Child Protective Services arrived to take care of the children.
Both of the women were taken to hospitals.
The 76-year-old suffered bruising, two black eyes in different stages of healing, multiples abrasions on her face and skull, weakness, dry mouth, five fractured left ribs, and tenderness to her chest area, records allege.
The 51-year-old was transferred to an Illinois hospital because of the extent of her injuries. She suffered a brain bleed; bruising on her forehead, face, spine, chest and thighs; dried blood in her left ear canal; and a fractured finger, records state.
Stewart told police she primarily cares for her relatives, and her grandmother "is always telling her that her ribs hurt and are broken but she believes her grandmother is making it up."
When shown a photograph of her grandmother's injuries, Stewart denied seeing them before and said she must have been hurt climbing through the window, records state.
Stewart denied ever seeing Soria physically abuse her relatives, according to documents.
In a separate interview with police, Soria denied hitting, pushing, kicking or harming the women, but admitted he sometimes feels angry "because they can be hard to deal with."
Soria asked a detective if Stewart would be released if he admitted hurting the woman, and the detective told him to be truthful. Soria then said he "just wants Brittany to get their kids," records state.
