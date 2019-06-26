Staffing shortages continue to plague Lake County’s consolidated 911 dispatch center, sending overtime costs soaring and forcing dispatchers to work punishing schedules on little rest, some employees of the service claim.
Lake County 911, also known as E-911, has struggled with these issues since it was formed in 2015 in a state-mandated merger of 18 municipal dispatch centers.
But problems have come to a head in recent months, with morale plummeting because of constant employee turnover and long hours, according to three E-911 dispatchers who spoke to The Times this week.
The dispatchers spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss agency issues with the media.
“We’re all on indeed.com or going to The Times online to look for new job opportunities,” one of them said.
Rapid burnout
The dispatchers described a cycle in which new hires have to work long hours in order to keep E-911 fully staffed, which in turn causes them to quickly burn out and quit the job.
According to one employee, six dispatchers intend to leave by the end of July, offsetting the arrival of the most recent class of seven trainees.
“One is retiring, but the other five are quitting,” one dispatcher said. “They are leaving because of the overtime. They just can’t do it anymore.”
It’s common for E-911 employees to be scheduled for consecutive 16-hour shifts, with only a state-mandated eight-hour break between, according to the three dispatchers. In some cases, dispatchers have to work a 16-hour shift that ends about 7 a.m., only to have to return for another 16-hour stint at 3 p.m. the same day, the employees who spoke with The Times claim.
By the time most dispatchers get home from work, eat and wind down, they can only hope to sleep for about four hours before having to go back for their second 16-hour shift, according to the dispatchers.
“Because we’re working so many long days in a row, it’s nearly impossible to get enough rest,” one of them said. “It’s affecting my health and my co-workers’ health, and it’s affecting how we do the job.”
On top of the double shifts, dispatchers often are forced to give up their regular days off to meet staffing requirements, they said.
One dispatcher pointed to a colleague who is scheduled for more than 300 hours and just three days off for the entire month of July.
“We have no days off,” the dispatcher said. “How are we supposed to get anything done at home, even just groceries or laundry?”
E-911 Director Mark Swiderski conceded many dispatchers are working too many hours and applauded those who are “busting their tail” in the face of staffing shortages. Until more dispatchers are hired, he said, the mandatory overtime is needed to ensure the center can handle Lake County’s high volume of emergency calls.
“We can’t shut down a line like it’s a grocery store,” Swiderski said of the minimum staffing requirements. “It’s literally a matter of life and death.”
Severe staffing shortage
E-911 staffing is set at 100 full-time dispatchers for the 2019 budget year, but there are only 73 dispatchers cleared to work the floor as of this month, according to Swiderski.
Another 10 dispatchers are in training, and the center expects to bring on a class of eight new hires later this month. That would bring full-time dispatch staff up to about 90 by mid-July, Swiderski said.
The number of full-time dispatchers can be misleading, however, because not all of them are available to work overtime shifts or give up their days off. Some are on long-term leave and others have medical restrictions that preclude them from working more than a certain number of hours in a given week.
The E-911 employees who spoke with The Times estimated the number of dispatchers cleared to work is actually fewer than 70.
As a result, dispatchers who aren’t on medical restriction regularly work between 40 and 80 hours of overtime a month to plug staffing holes, according to one dispatcher. The volume of mandatory overtime is so heavy that many employees no longer think the extra pay is worth the time away from home, and some have begun to refuse shifts despite threats of disciplinary action, the person said.
“(Management) can’t even suspend people anymore because we don’t have enough people to cover their shifts,” the dispatcher said.
E-911 is taking steps to improve its recruitment and retention of qualified dispatchers, which ultimately will provide relief to overworked employees, according to Swiderski. The agency is expanding its outreach at career fairs and negotiating with the dispatchers’ union on a new contract that will include pay raises and incentives, he said.
Swiderski also has implemented a pre-hire list of job requirements to inform trainees exactly what’s expected of them, including working in a high-pressure environment with the potential for long shifts and odd hours.
“Our hiring standards are at an all-time high to ensure residents get proper service when they call 911,” Swiderski said, adding that the dispatcher job inherently comes with a “type of stress that is not for everyone.”
Stress taking a toll
Even so, some dispatchers say, new hires are being rushed into situations in which they are likely to be overwhelmed by the pace and stress of the job.
All new hires start as call takers, receiving calls from the public and gathering information using a set of protocols for various emergency situations. Once they’ve demonstrated proficiency in call taking, personnel can graduate to dispatching, which involves directing police, firefighters and medics to emergency scenes.
New hires have to move from call intake to the dispatch side after three or four weeks on the job, according to one veteran dispatcher, who says that's not enough preparation for the additional stress of communicating with first responders during an emergency.
“When new people come on the (E-911) floor, they are like, ‘What is going on?’” the dispatcher said. “It’s too much to learn, too fast.”
Rookie dispatchers often are sent to high-volume desks out of necessity, one dispatcher said. When combined with little rest and long hours, the presence of inexperienced dispatchers on busy desks is “a huge officer safety issue,” the dispatcher said.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez expressed concern that inexperienced, overworked dispatchers could be prone to errors when communicating with police officers on the road.
“I am aware of morale being low (at E-911), with employees that are discontented and unhappy,” Martinez said. “It’s not just affecting the public but also the police as a whole.”
The dispatchers who spoke with The Times say E-911 management is not doing enough to support overworked employees. All E-911 managers are certified to work as dispatchers, but “they refuse to pick up shifts,” one dispatcher said.
“They’re going home at the end of their eight-hour shift to spend time with their families, and we’re not,” the person said.
Swiderski countered that E-911's six supervisors often work additional hours in non-dispatch roles such as training new hires and monitoring the radio room.
"Anybody physically able to work additional hours is working additional hours," Swiderski said, noting the extra work put in by supervisors "is not always being seen from the dispatch floor."
Overtime costs rising
Meanwhile, county government expenditures on overtime pay for E-911 dispatchers have risen steadily since 2016, when the county was spending about $40,000 per two-week pay period.
Overtime costs averaged about $52,000 per pay period in 2018, for a total annual expenditure of about $1.34 million, according to payroll data from the county auditor’s office. Lake County has paid an average of $60,000 in overtime through the first 13 pay periods of 2019, putting it on pace to spend a total of $1.56 million for the year, county records show.
With so much overtime being worked, Swiderski said he has been forced to pay for it with funds originally appropriated for base salaries. Earlier this month, the Lake County Council approved the transfer of $250,000 from the E-911 protective services fund, which covers regular salaries, to the overtime fund.
As of June, E-911 has not had to ask the Lake County Council for additional funding above its appropriation for the 2019 budget year, according to Swiderski.
Lake 911 dispatchers earn an annual salary of between $34,000 and $44,000, depending on experience and tenure, and many can nearly double their base pay with overtime hours. But even veteran employees think the extra money isn't worth the decline in quality of life that comes with such a heavy workload, according to one dispatcher.
"Seasoned dispatchers who love the job are considering leaving because it's so bad," the person said.