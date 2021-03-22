District 215 receives state grant to recruit future teachers

LANSING — The path to a teaching career is becoming smoother for TF South and TF North students, thanks to an Illinois State Board of Education grant to District 215.

Officials announced last week the district is one of 10 in Illinois to land an Education Career Pathways grant, valued at $201,500.

In a release, the district said it will team with Governors State University to offer a pair of dual-credit courses — Foundations of Teaching and Educational Methodology — for juniors and seniors interested in becoming educators.

The initiative is part of District 215's "Grow Your Own" teacher pathway program.

According to the release, the grant money "will also be used to provide off-site practicum experiences, develop a teacher mentorship program, fund "Grow Your Own" grants or scholarships and will help support the activities of the district's Future Teachers Club, which was formed earlier this year."

Officials added the program is designed to further the goals of the district's Equity Plan of Action, adopted last July, which seeks to diversify staff at D.215 schools.