District 215 to launch barber and cosmetology program
TF North stock art (copy)

District 215 plans to launch a barber and cosmetology program later this year at TF North High School.

 Joe Ruffalo, file, The Times

CALUMET CITY — District 215 students aiming to become barbers or cosmetologists will be able to get a head start on their careers, thanks to a new program launching later this year.

District officials last week unveiled plans for the program, which will be open to up to 22 juniors from TF North and TF South high schools beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.

According to a news release, TF North will host the program in a studio whose construction was approved at a March 23 school board meeting.

The studio will repurpose a space formerly used as an auto shop before the district's auto mechanics program was moved to the Thornton Fractional Center for Academics and Technology.

Students from TF South and the tech campus will be bused to TF North for the barbering and cosmetology classes.

They will spend 1,500 clinical hours through the program, and will spend weekday mornings in the studio in addition to some weekend and summer hours. The first quarter of the next school year will be spent in a classroom setting with instruction in theory and practices.

According to the release, the program "will emphasize essential salon and barbering services and techniques, business strategies such as customer service, client retention, salon retailing, target marketing and people skills."

There will be an informational meeting held via Zoom for current sophomores interested in the program — which requires a two-year commitment — at 6 p.m. April 15. 

Students considering careers as stylists, barbers, nail technicians or wigmakers and who are seeking a spot in the program must complete an online application by April 22.

For more information, contact TF Center for Academics and Technology principal John Robinzine at jrobinzine@tfd215.org.

