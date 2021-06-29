District plan has students in classrooms full-time in fall for longer school days

McNulty said she is excited that schools will be open full-time for all students, teachers and staff to learn and teach in-person for the 2021-2022 school year. New resources lined up for this fall, like a health clinic and social emotional training, will focus on the physical and mental health of students as they return to the classrooms.

"I am shouting it from every mountain top here," McNulty said.

Although COVID-19 is posing less barriers for the classroom, Gary schools are continuing to promote certain health practices such as handwashing and vaccinations. Parents will still be encouraged to keep their children home if they have a fever or other symptoms, and Williamson said there will also be a community health clinic for students and staff at the high school for the first time.

There will also be onsite COVID-19 testing for the district, so people who need it could get results faster and speed up any quarantining needs, Williamson said.

McNulty said they can't require staff to get vaccinated, but they are strongly encouraging it and creating opportunities for students and staff to get vaccinated in the district.