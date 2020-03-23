'Do not panic': Michigan governor issues stay-at-home order

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday issued a statewide stay-at-home order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with exemptions for certain workers, outdoor exercise and trips to the grocery store or hospital.

Whitmer warned of dire results akin to those seen in Italy if people don't follow her order. More than 1 million Michigan residents, she said, could need a hospital bed if the virus isn't controlled.

"We have about 25,000 acute beds in Michigan. Think about that,” the governor said.

COVID-19 deaths in the state have climbed to at least 15 and the number of people infected with the coronavirus has topped 1,200.

“This disease can’t spread person to person if we’re not out there. ... Too many people are still out and about unnecessarily so we must do more,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer's order, which takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, will prohibit employers from requiring workers to leave their homes unless necessary to protect life or conduct minimum basic operations. It also bars all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household.

Whitmer said schools will be closed until at least April 13, extending the shutdown by a week.