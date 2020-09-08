 Skip to main content
Does St. John have enough water for more development?
STOCK_St. John Town Hall

St. John Town Hall. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

ST. JOHN — A developer seeking to rezone parcels of land sparked a larger conversation about the town’s ability to supply water to its residents.

During a recent evening Plan Commission meeting, residents asked town officials: Doesn’t St. John have a water shortage? Why are more developments being approved when current residents are being asked to limit their water usage? 

The inquires came in the midst of three public hearings involving rezoning requests by Schilling Development. 

Town Engineer Kenn Kraus, with Haas & Associates, explained to residents in the audience the town has enough water, despite what had been posted on social media previously. 

St. John officials address water use restrictions, discuss potential solutions
St. John asks residents to limit water usage in 'severe shortage'

On Aug. 24, the town of St. John took to its Facebook page, asking residents to limit their water usage due to a severe water shortage. What was labeled as a severe shortage, however, was a case of poor wording, town officials have said.

"The town has five wells in operation right now. ... Now the problem isn't the well production. We have plenty of water. We also have an emergency connection to Schererville that delivers 1,000 gallons per minute, so we have plenty of water for the town," Kraus said. 

The problem, Kraus said, is getting water to areas in town that need it, especially the southwestern quadrant of St. John. 

"Now, the distribution system is fine. It works almost all the time. When it doesn't work is when we're in drought conditions like this, and the sprinklers for the lawns are used more often than they are in normal times," Kraus said. "We are slowly filling the gaps that are in the distribution system." 

Solutions include installing a 12-inch water main from 101st Avenue to 93rd Avenue, which will close a gap in the water distribution system, Kraus said. 

Kraus added the town is looking at other areas to install additional water mains to help water move more efficiently. 

Currently, Haas & Associates is conducting a study that looks at wells, the water distribution system and tank storage in town, he said. 

"I can assure you that the town has plenty of water to serve these three subdivisions that are asking for rezoning tonight," Kraus said. "It's just a matter of making the wells work harder to get to these areas because of the gaps in the distribution system."

St. John Plan Commission approves next section of Three Springs

Town Council Vice President Paul Panczuk, who is the Plan Commission liaison, said water infrastructure will be put in over the winter. 

"We're going to upgrade a couple of our wells. We're going to computerize the whole system, so all the switching between tanks is going to be automated. We're upgrading the mains, too," Panczuk said.

"We know it needed to be done, and now we just have to bite the bullet and get it done and upgrade the system. This is not new to us. It's just new to you because you heard about it. And of course it's all sensationalized on social media."

Panczuk added asking residents to limit water use was a precaution to ensure enough water was in the tanks in case of an emergency in town. 

Ultimately, the Plan Commission approved rezoning The Preserve East from open space to R-1, single family residential 5-1. Plan Commission member Donna Little voted no; Member Yolanda Cardona was absent. 

Rezoning for The Preserve West and Greystone Unit 3 were deferred after lengthy discussions regarding lot size, disrupting nature and density. 

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times.

Today in history: Sept. 8

