Does St. John have enough water for more development?

"Now, the distribution system is fine. It works almost all the time. When it doesn't work is when we're in drought conditions like this, and the sprinklers for the lawns are used more often than they are in normal times," Kraus said. "We are slowly filling the gaps that are in the distribution system."

Solutions include installing a 12-inch water main from 101st Avenue to 93rd Avenue, which will close a gap in the water distribution system, Kraus said.

Kraus added the town is looking at other areas to install additional water mains to help water move more efficiently.

Currently, Haas & Associates is conducting a study that looks at wells, the water distribution system and tank storage in town, he said.

"I can assure you that the town has plenty of water to serve these three subdivisions that are asking for rezoning tonight," Kraus said. "It's just a matter of making the wells work harder to get to these areas because of the gaps in the distribution system."

Town Council Vice President Paul Panczuk, who is the Plan Commission liaison, said water infrastructure will be put in over the winter.