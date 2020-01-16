{{featured_button_text}}
Dog found tied up outside animal hospital; Highland Animal Control searches for owner

Highland Animal Control posted a photo of a dog found abandoned and tied up outside a local animal hospital. The staff is searching for its owner or the identity of the person who left the pup tied up. 

HIGHLAND — After discovering an abandoned dog, animal control staff are asking the public’s help in finding who may have left the pooch behind.

In the early morning hours Wednesday, a dog was found tied up outside a local animal hospital, according to Highland Animal Control staff.

Highland Animal Control is searching for information about who the owner of this dog may be or information on who may have left her tied up.

The staff said the dog is on hold and currently cannot be adopted, as they do not know who the dog belonged to. Highland Animal Control clarified that while the dog was abandoned, it does not automatically mean the owner is the person who dumped the dog.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Highland Police Department at 219-838-3184 or to message the Highland Indiana Animal Control Facebook page.

