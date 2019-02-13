Heart attack symptoms

Harvard Health Publishing, a website operated by Harvard Medical School, recommends that you seek medical help if you experience any of the following symptoms, especially if you’re at higher risk of cardiac disease due to smoking, stress, obesity, as well as high cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure:

Classic symptoms

Chest pain and pressure

Sweating

Upper body radiating pain or discomfort (shoulders, arms, neck)

Non-classic symptoms (more likely to occur in women)