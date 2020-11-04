Donation to Valpo police secures K-9's new protective vest

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso police K-9 will soon dawn a new protective vest while on duty, thanks to a recent donation to the department.

The vest, which will go to K-9 Marko, was donated by Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc., a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide protective gear to police dogs.

Marko is expected to receive the vest in eight to 10 weeks, police said.

K-9 Marko's vest is sponsored by First Presbyterian Resale Shop of Valparaiso, a thrift store situation in the city's downtown.

First Presbyterian thanked all those who helped them secure the donation by shopping at the store.

"When you donate, shop and volunteer, you help us help others," the business said in a Facebook post.

Since Vested Interest in K-9s' inception in 2009, it has donated more than 4,101 K-9 ballistic vests, 1,300 K-9 opioid reversal NARCAN kits, more than $152,000 of K-9 medical insurance premiums over $56,000 in K-9 medical first aid kits and three Chevy Tahoe patrol vehicles custom-fitted for K-9s, the organization's website says.

All the nonprofit's programs are supported by donations, grants and fundraising events.