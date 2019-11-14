CROWN POINT — An event promoter is the latest entity to complain about poor communication and cancellations in Crown Theatre’s quest to become a viable show venue.
It’s the latest in the downtown Crown Point facility’s rash of troubles, including a delayed opening, canceled shows and complaints from ticket holders over delayed refunds.
In May, Indianapolis-based Mad Hatter Shows reported reaching out to Brad Strom, who has led the Crown Theatre renovation, about bringing comedy shows to the live entertainment venue in Crown Point.
After rescheduling the show twice, poor communication and continuing construction are keeping the show from going on at the historic venue, said John Payne, a promoter with the event management and production company.
Payne said Mad Hatter first scheduled comedian Donnie Baker, a radio personality on the "The Bob & Tom Show” for a show at the venue. The original date was rescheduled because Baker had a personal conflict, Payne said.
It likely wouldn’t have mattered.
The show then was set to take place in September, Payne told The Times Tuesday.
“Shortly before that date, maybe a week before or 10 days before, Brad (Strom) reached out to us and said that he had a large number of tickets sold previously, but those people could not move to the new date and ... he preferred that we reschedule again so that those people could make it,” Payne said.
According to Payne, Strom told Mad Hatter Shows 100 of the 200 people who bought tickets from Crown Theatre wouldn’t be able to make it to the September date.
Mad Hatter agreed to reschedule the show, he said. Payne later told The Times over the last three years, the company has only had to reschedule “maybe a couple of shows.”
The show was moved to this coming Saturday.
Before locking in the November date, Payne recalled asking Strom if he would prefer a January date. Strom declined, Payne said.
“At that point in time, I told him it had been rough getting a hold of him ... and that we needed to have better communication after this rescheduling,” Payne said.
At the time, Strom told Payne he hadn’t issued refunds for the show as he was waiting to see when it would be rescheduled.
A week or so later, Payne said he read in a Times article that construction at the theater was ongoing without a grand opening date on the horizon.
“We were led to believe by Brad that everything was fine and that the only reason we were moving it was because the people couldn't reschedule to that other date," Payne said. "We didn't know that construction wasn't finished and that shows weren't taking place there. We were totally misled.”
After the article published, Payne said he tried reaching out to Strom daily. After not receiving a response, Payne and another promoter drove from Indianapolis to Crown Point to see the venue.
“We peaked in through the glass (at Crown Theatre) and saw that there was no way that that building was going to be done in time for the November show. So we then started reaching out to other venues to see about moving it,” Payne said.
Strom told the Times Wednesday that he communicated with Mad Hatter that he didn’t think the theater would open its doors by the November date, so it sought out alternative locations.
“Once we knew that we couldn’t host at our venue, we essentially stepped back and said, 'OK, it’s not going to work at our venue,’” Strom said. “People knew the situation surrounding our building. Our concern was fixing the situation at hand, not putting on a production when we’ve got 19 other ones that we were in the process of canceling and postponing.”
Once the show was relocated, Strom said it allowed him to focus on what was most important to the theater — getting previous shows refunded.
“We didn’t want to continuously keep pushing these shows off because, again, that’s what got us in the situation with other shows,” Strom said.
Eventually, the company moved the show to the Hobart Art Theatre, 230 Main St. The show is still scheduled for Saturday.
Theater construction
Payne, a founder of Mad Hatter, which opened three years ago, said he has never had a venue go silent like Strom has in recent weeks.
“I have never, ever, ever, ever had a venue that we've scheduled stuff with to all of a sudden ... not communicate. I've had ones that have been poor in communication ... but I've never had one who just stops communicating completely,” Payne said.
Payne said he also has never had a venue be misleading regarding its construction status, adding Mad Hatter often works with venues that are still being built.
“We knew it was under construction. We knew it was being remodeled. He kept saying that things were on track, things were on track. We never thought that it wasn't on track,” Payne said.
Strom said the promoter was aware of the progress of the theater’s construction.
“They knew that we were behind schedule. We all knew that,” Strom said. “It wasn't a question of the location, it was we were still ready to put the event on at a neighboring facility.”
After finding out the venue wouldn’t be done in time for the show, Payne said he heard people weren’t receiving refunds.
Strom said all shows have been canceled and a December murder mystery dinner will be relocated. He said refunds should be completed within two weeks.
“We’ve got some frustrated people, which rightfully we understand,” Strom said.
'It hurt us'
Mad Hatter sold about 200 tickets for Baker’s show, Payne said. After rescheduling the show twice, it had to refund 90 to 100 tickets, he said
“When we rescheduled the first time, I think we only had to refund maybe 20 tickets. And that's common,” he said. “Usually when you reschedule, you might have to refund 5% to 10%. So we weren't shocked by that the first time, but then when it hit the second time, that's when we had to refund a larger number.”