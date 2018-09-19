A man and woman were killed in a motorcycle accident Wednesday night in Portage, following a collision with an SUV. Police Chief Troy Williams said the male driver of the SUV was above the legal alcohol limit, and was taken into custody by Portage police.
At 6:10 p.m., police responded to the scene at the U.S. 20 and Willowcreek Road intersection in Portage.
Williams said the man and woman on the motorcycle were traveling eastbound on U.S. 20, when the westbound SUV turned in front of the motorcycle, failing to yield.
Preliminary investigations showed that the SUV's driver had alcohol in his system, police said.
Williams also said an officer at the scene observed the man and woman were not wearing helmets.
“Our condolences go out to the families,” Williams said. “This was a senseless tragedy.”
Names of the deceased or driver of the SUV have not yet been released.
