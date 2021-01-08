Double murder defendant now set to face jury in June

CROWN POINT — A defendant charged with murdering a woman and her 13-year-old son nearly two years ago has a new attorney and won't face a jury until at least June.
Darren "Duke" Taylor, 41, could be heard but not seen during a livestreamed videoconference Friday before Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell.
He's been on house arrest at his parents' Hammond home since his release March 6 from the Lake County Jail after former Judge Michael Pagano found prosecutors missed a deadline to bring him to trial while he was in custody.
Taylor is charged with murdering Temia Haywood, 35, and her 13-year-old son, Lavell Edmond, on March 23, 2019, at Haywood's home in the 6800 block of East Third Avenue in Gary. Haywood had been romantically involved with Taylor's father before she was killed, court records state.
Taylor's trial date has been rescheduled several times since his release from jail for various reasons, including the arrest in February 2019 of a co-defendant who quickly agreed to cooperate with the state, and the coronavirus pandemic.
Former Judge Jamise Perkins, who like Pagano served on a temporary basis last year while Judge Clarence Murray was on leave for health reasons, transferred the case to Boswell due to a conflict of interest.
Taylor's new defense attorney, Lakeisha Murdaugh, and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay told Boswell on Friday they were seeking to again continue Taylor's trial.
Boswell scheduled Taylor's trial to begin June 21.
Boswell also granted Taylor's request to travel to his doctor's office, but warned him to limit such requests and reminded him he's on house arrest.
Because Taylor could not be seen on the livestream, Grindlay asked that Murdaugh indicate where Taylor was.
Taylor and Murdaugh said he was at home. Murdaugh asked why Grindlay inquired about Taylor's location.
Gridlay said he wanted to make sure Taylor had not prematurely traveled to Murdaugh's office without permission.
Murdaugh said she had specifically advised Taylor not to travel until a court order was issued on his request to travel.