Double murder defendant now set to face jury in June

CROWN POINT — A defendant charged with murdering a woman and her 13-year-old son nearly two years ago has a new attorney and won't face a jury until at least June.

Darren "Duke" Taylor, 41, could be heard but not seen during a livestreamed videoconference Friday before Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell.

He's been on house arrest at his parents' Hammond home since his release March 6 from the Lake County Jail after former Judge Michael Pagano found prosecutors missed a deadline to bring him to trial while he was in custody.

Taylor is charged with murdering Temia Haywood, 35, and her 13-year-old son, Lavell Edmond, on March 23, 2019, at Haywood's home in the 6800 block of East Third Avenue in Gary. Haywood had been romantically involved with Taylor's father before she was killed, court records state.

Taylor's trial date has been rescheduled several times since his release from jail for various reasons, including the arrest in February 2019 of a co-defendant who quickly agreed to cooperate with the state, and the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Judge Jamise Perkins, who like Pagano served on a temporary basis last year while Judge Clarence Murray was on leave for health reasons, transferred the case to Boswell due to a conflict of interest.