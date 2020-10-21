Downed utility pole closes Ind. 51 through downtown Hobart

HOBART — Part of downtown Hobart is inaccessible due to a downed Verizon electric pole.

As of about 10:30 a.m., crews had closed off Ind. 51 between Center Street and Third Street, where the pole collapsed earlier Wednesday morning.

"Verizon is deploying their construction and repair services for the issue," INDOT tweeted, adding that the pole will need to be replaced.

The road will be closed for several hours — possibly as late early Wednesday evening, INDOT added.

Drivers were urged to take alternate routes while crews remained at the scene.

Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates to this story.

