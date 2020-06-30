Downstate drug treatment firm suing Highland to open a center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — A company wanting to run an inpatient drug treatment facility here is suing the Town Council for refusing to give permission for the new health care business.

Chosen Healthcare, a Fishers, Indiana-based firm, filed a civil suit late last week in U.S. District Court in Hammond, seeking a court order forcing town officials to grant it a zoning change.

Chosen argues it needs the zoning change to get state permission to offer treatment to drug-addicted persons at the Highland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, at the corner of 45th Street and Fifth Street in Highland.

Town Councilman Mark Herak said Monday afternoon council members have just learned of the suit and will discuss their answer to it in a closed-door strategy meeting this week.

Chosen announced plans a year ago to close the nursing home, which had operated a nursing home, for decades, at 9630 Fifth St.

Chosen said it wanted to reopen the building to treat addiction-related physical or mental ailments, including substance abuse disorders, serving no more than 14 clients at a time.