Downstate drug treatment firm suing Highland to open a center

HIGHLAND — A company wanting to run an inpatient drug treatment facility here is suing the Town Council for refusing to give permission for the new health care business.
Chosen Healthcare, a Fishers, Indiana-based firm, filed a civil suit late last week in U.S. District Court in Hammond, seeking a court order forcing town officials to grant it a zoning change.
Chosen argues it needs the zoning change to get state permission to offer treatment to drug-addicted persons at the Highland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, at the corner of 45th Street and Fifth Street in Highland.
Town Councilman Mark Herak said Monday afternoon council members have just learned of the suit and will discuss their answer to it in a closed-door strategy meeting this week.
Chosen announced plans a year ago to close the nursing home, which had operated a nursing home, for decades, at 9630 Fifth St.
Chosen said it wanted to reopen the building to treat addiction-related physical or mental ailments, including substance abuse disorders, serving no more than 14 clients at a time.
Chosen can’t make the change without certification from Indiana’s Family and Social Services Administration. But the state won’t grant certification to Chosen without Highland town officials confirming, in writing, the facility meets the town’s zoning requirements.
The suit alleges that although the town’s attorney has agreed there is no zoning restriction against the Chosen treatment center, Town Council members have opposed the new business.
The suit alleges the council’s opposition to a drug treatment center “was based on unfounded community concern that drug addicts would be ... free to leave at will, sign themselves out, and walk the neighborhood."
Chosen Healthcare has nursing homes in Indiana, Iowa and Texas. The local facility is operated by Daviess Community Hospital in Washington, Indiana.
