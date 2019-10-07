Drawbridge dangers: drivers try to cross bridge as it rises

MICHIGAN CITY — Officials are seeking ways to keep drivers from trying to cross the drawbridge in Michigan City before it starts rising.
"It’s just getting to be a huge issue, and we’re trying figure out other ways to slow them down and stop them," LaPorte County Highway Department Superintendent Bob Young said.
On Aug. 2, an Ohio couple in an SUV found themselves on the bridge as it was going up.
The vehicle ended up sliding down and getting wedged in the gap at the bottom of the raised bridge and pavement. No one was injured.
It cost $192,000 to fix a couple of holes in the bridge deck and realign gears knocked out of place by the incident, LaPorte County Council President Randy Novak said.
Another $4,100 was just spent fixing a crossing arm broken after it landed on the bed of a truck attempting to pass underneath it.
At least one other driver approaching the bridge recently has ignored the warnings, officials said.
LaPorte County Commissioner Sheila Matias said national park status granted to the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore was a factor in more people this year flocking to the lakefront.
Matias said some of those visitors from well outside the area might not know how to react if they’ve never encountered a working drawbridge.
She said the answer for their safety could be additional signs and signals earlier in the approach so they’re not caught off guard.
"Our bridge is old, but it is part of the character of our lakefront, and we’ve certainly invested significant dollars into making sure it stays serviceable, so having accidents from people trying to beat the bridge is certainly not in anyone’s best interest,’’ she said.
The main entrance to the lakefront is over the 87-year-old span on Franklin Street just a few hundred feet south of Washington Park.
Quarter-mile backups to U.S. 12 can be caused until the bridge goes back down.
Young said a horn blares, lights flash and crossing arms drop before the bridge starts being raised to give drivers enough advanced warning.
He said drivers familiar with the timing of the bridge are probably the ones more willing to take a chance.
"If they can shoot that first gate, they know they can gas it and get off," Young said.