Drifting, accumulating snow hitting parts of Region; more to come

"Plan on slippery road conditions, especially under any heavier lake effect snow bands," the advisory states.

NWS urged anyone planning to travel to keep a flashlight, food and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency.

Anyone planning on driving should only do so if absolutely necessary, drive carefully and keep their distance from other vehicles, INDOT said.

The agency also encouraged anyone traveling to have an emergency kit inside the vehicle.

"Lake effect is unpredictable and can be unrelenting so motorists should be prepared for snowy road conditions," INDOT tweeted Sunday.

Drivers may see INDOT's yellow trucks salting the roads throughout the day. The agency deployed them overnight Sunday.

Winter weather in the Chicago area Monday is part of a fast-moving storm system moving through the Midwest early this week, AccuWeather reported.

As Monday progresses, the storm will make its move toward the Appalachians, bringing warm air to its east and colder air to its west. This will cause strong winds up to 80 mph in the east.