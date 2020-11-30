 Skip to main content
Drifting, accumulating snow hitting parts of Region; more to come
alert featured urgent

Snow accumulation on U.S. 35 in LaPorte County

A view behind the wheel of a car shows accumulating snow on U.S. 35 north of U.S. 6 and Boyd Boulevard in LaPorte County on Monday. The National Weather Service predicts LaPorte County will be the hardest hit in Northwest Indiana Monday, with up to 8 inches of snow possible.

 Provided by Indiana Department of Transportation

Snow is beginning to accumulate on roads in certain parts of Northwest Indiana, as predicted by the National Weather Service.

In LaPorte County, a bed of snow already was blown onto the roads, about 8:30 a.m., particularly on U.S. 35 north of U.S. 6 and Boyd Boulevard, the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District tweeted.

Snow is expected to accumulate up to 8 inches in LaPorte County, Starke County and Berrien County in southwest Michigan, a NWS winter storm warning states.

Forecasters also predict wind gusts as high as 40 mph, which will cause blowing and drifting snow. This will significantly reduce drivers' visibility Monday into Tuesday morning.

The worst of wintry road conditions are expected Monday evening through mid-morning Tuesday, NWS said.

For Porter and Jasper counties, a winter weather advisory states snow accumulations of 2-5 inches and wind gusts of 40 mph inland and 45 mph along the shoreline are expected Monday.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the area until 8 a.m. local time Tuesday.

A weather advisory is lower risk than a warning.

Heavy snow and wind likely will result in driving hazards on major expressways, including the corridors of Interstates 80, 90 and 94, NWS said.

"Plan on slippery road conditions, especially under any heavier lake effect snow bands," the advisory states.

NWS urged anyone planning to travel to keep a flashlight, food and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency.

Anyone planning on driving should only do so if absolutely necessary, drive carefully and keep their distance from other vehicles, INDOT said.

The agency also encouraged anyone traveling to have an emergency kit inside the vehicle.

"Lake effect is unpredictable and can be unrelenting so motorists should be prepared for snowy road conditions," INDOT tweeted Sunday.

Drivers may see INDOT's yellow trucks salting the roads throughout the day. The agency deployed them overnight Sunday.

Winter weather in the Chicago area Monday is part of a fast-moving storm system moving through the Midwest early this week, AccuWeather reported.

As Monday progresses, the storm will make its move toward the Appalachians, bringing warm air to its east and colder air to its west. This will cause strong winds up to 80 mph in the east.

The system may cause major travel disruptions, power outages and property damage as it moves through the U.S., AccuWeather reported.

Forecasters also warned of severe lakeshore flooding and beach erosion along the shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana.

The National Weather Service's Chicago office predicted waves 13-17 feet high in Lake and Porter counties between midnight Sunday and noon Tuesday.

The worst of it is expected to take place Monday and Monday evening.

In LaPorte County and Berrien County, waves could reach as high as 22 feet between Monday morning and Monday night with most waves reaching 14-18 feet before subsiding to 8-10 feet by midday Tuesday. The National Weather Service warned of lakeshore flooding, significant erosion and gusts near 40 mph.

