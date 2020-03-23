Drive-in service offers faithful a chance to come together amid COVID-19 fears

He also urged believers to not let the coronavirus cast doubt on their faith.

“God is not a God of confusion. We know we are still loved, still cared for. When sin entered the world so did the brokenness of humanity,” Meyer said.

Sutton said now is a time to draw near to God "for his assurance and confidence.”

People wanting communion were asked to turn on their headlights so deacons could make their way over with wafers and plastic cups of wine handed to them inside plastic bags.

Ada Hoops, 34, of LaPorte, removed the mask from her face to take part in communion in the front passenger seat of her mother’s van.

The lifelong member of the parish said hope is what she received most of all from the drive-in service.

“Through all of this crap we’re dealing with right now, we need that. We need hope because if we don’t have hope we have nothing,” Hoops said.

