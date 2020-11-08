Drive-thru COVID-19 testing extended at Lake County Health Department

CROWN POINT — Drive-thru COVID-19 testing has again been extended at the Lake County Health Department.

In a Facebook post Saturday, Lake County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced testing will continue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for anyone 2 years and older who lives or works in Indiana.

No appointment is needed, and the test is free. Tests are conducted outdoors at the Lake County Health Department at 2900 W. 93rd Ave., Crown Point.

Those between ages 2 and 11 will receive a nasal swab only used in the nostrils. A swab will be rolled inside of each nostril for two to three seconds.

"Kids should know that this should not hurt at all," said Martin Stevens, administrator for Lake County Homeland Security and EMA.

Those 12 and older will receive the test that uses a longer swab, which is known as the PCR test. During a PCR test, the swab goes deep into the sinuses.

Results for COVID-19 tests administered at the site will be sent via text or email, depending on what is chosen during registration, the post states.