Drive-thru COVID-19 testing extended at Lake County Health Department
Coronavirus testing generic

Jarod Sheetz, a medic with the U.S. National Guard, fills out patient information in October at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Lake County Health Department in Crown Point.

 Mary Freda, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — Drive-thru COVID-19 testing has again been extended at the Lake County Health Department. 

In a Facebook post Saturday, Lake County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced testing will continue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for anyone 2 years and older who lives or works in Indiana.

No appointment is needed, and the test is free. Tests are conducted outdoors at the Lake County Health Department at 2900 W. 93rd Ave., Crown Point. 

Those between ages 2 and 11 will receive a nasal swab only used in the nostrils. A swab will be rolled inside of each nostril for two to three seconds.

"Kids should know that this should not hurt at all," said Martin Stevens, administrator for Lake County Homeland Security and EMA.

Those 12 and older will receive the test that uses a longer swab, which is known as the PCR test. During a PCR test, the swab goes deep into the sinuses.

Results for COVID-19 tests administered at the site will be sent via text or email, depending on what is chosen during registration, the post states. 

"Testing participation has been strong, at times with a constant flow of 50 vehicles rolling through," Stevens said. "It is appreciated how patient people have been while waiting in line. The testing staff works very hard each day, and they are also appreciated."

At this time, Lake County Homeland Security/EMA isn't sure if testing will be extended after Saturday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

