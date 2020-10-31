 Skip to main content
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing extended in Crown Point
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing extended in Crown Point

Lake County Health Department testing

U.S. National Guard Medic Briana Polter holds a test tube in her hands while waiting to administer a COVID-19 test at the Lake County Health Department in October. 

 Mary Freda, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will continue to be available outside the Lake County Health Department this week.

The health department announced Saturday testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Tests are available to anyone 2 years or older who lives or works in Indiana. For those ages 2-11, the test involves a nasal swab rolled around inside each nostril for 2-3 seconds. 

For those 12 and older, the PCR test with a longer swab deep into the sinuses is used.

No appointment is needed and there is no charge for the test. Those being tested may receive results via text or email.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/lchdcovidtest.

