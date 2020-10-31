Drive-thru COVID-19 testing extended in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will continue to be available outside the Lake County Health Department this week.

The health department announced Saturday testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Tests are available to anyone 2 years or older who lives or works in Indiana. For those ages 2-11, the test involves a nasal swab rolled around inside each nostril for 2-3 seconds.

For those 12 and older, the PCR test with a longer swab deep into the sinuses is used.

No appointment is needed and there is no charge for the test. Those being tested may receive results via text or email.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/lchdcovidtest.

