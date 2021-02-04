 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver airlifted after car ignites in crash, police say
alert top story urgent

Driver airlifted after car ignites in crash, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
medical helicopter stock 2 FILE (copy)

A driver was airlifted after a crash in Kentland.

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

NEWTON COUNTY — A 19-year-old Goodland man was flown by helicopter to a burn center Wednesday after another driver struck his car that become disabled on U.S. 41 outside Kentland, causing it to burst into flames, police said.

The man was driving a 2003 Audi about 10:40 a.m. north on the highway near County Road 1700 South when his car stopped for an unknown reason, leading to the driver of a Ford pickup truck to rear-end the Audi, a Newton County Sheriff's Office release states.

The Audi caught fire immediately upon impact, police said.

Illinois man ID'd as person struck, killed by passing car on I-94

The Ford's driver, a 50-year-old woman from Fowler, Indiana, and others nearby pulled the man from the vehicle. A helicopter arrived to the crash scene and transported the man to an Indianapolis burn center, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, responders closed all northbound lanes of U.S. 41 while the scene was cleared. One lane was opened after about an hour.

The man's condition was unknown Thursday, police said.

Police did not disclose the drivers' names, citing an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was urged to contact Newton County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Chris Wilson at 219-474-6081, ext. 3110.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Greene regrets 'words of the past,' but no apology

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts