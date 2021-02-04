Driver airlifted after car ignites in crash, police say

NEWTON COUNTY — A 19-year-old Goodland man was flown by helicopter to a burn center Wednesday after another driver struck his car that become disabled on U.S. 41 outside Kentland, causing it to burst into flames, police said.

The man was driving a 2003 Audi about 10:40 a.m. north on the highway near County Road 1700 South when his car stopped for an unknown reason, leading to the driver of a Ford pickup truck to rear-end the Audi, a Newton County Sheriff's Office release states.

The Audi caught fire immediately upon impact, police said.

The Ford's driver, a 50-year-old woman from Fowler, Indiana, and others nearby pulled the man from the vehicle. A helicopter arrived to the crash scene and transported the man to an Indianapolis burn center, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, responders closed all northbound lanes of U.S. 41 while the scene was cleared. One lane was opened after about an hour.

The man's condition was unknown Thursday, police said.

Police did not disclose the drivers' names, citing an ongoing investigation.