Driver airlifted, lanes closed in Borman crash near Indianapolis Boulevard, police say

HAMMOND — A driver was being airlifted early Monday following a crash on the Borman Expressway that closed all eastbound lanes of traffic at Indianapolis Boulevard, officials said.
Indiana State Police responded about 10 a.m. for a report of a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer on the interstate, dispatchers said.
Indiana Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed extensive traffic backups about that time.
Police said a helicopter arrived at the scene about 10:10 a.m. Additional details were not immediately available.
All westbound lanes were temporarily closed but reopened about 10:30 a.m., as the helicopter had left the scene, police said.
