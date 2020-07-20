Driver airlifted, lanes closed in Borman crash near Indianapolis Boulevard, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A driver was being airlifted early Monday following a crash on the Borman Expressway that closed all eastbound lanes of traffic at Indianapolis Boulevard, officials said.

Indiana State Police responded about 10 a.m. for a report of a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer on the interstate, dispatchers said.

Indiana Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed extensive traffic backups about that time.

Police said a helicopter arrived at the scene about 10:10 a.m. Additional details were not immediately available.

All westbound lanes were temporarily closed but reopened about 10:30 a.m., as the helicopter had left the scene, police said.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as more information becomes available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.