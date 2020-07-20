You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Driver airlifted, lanes closed in Borman crash near Indianapolis Boulevard, police say
breaking urgent

Driver airlifted, lanes closed in Borman crash near Indianapolis Boulevard, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A driver was being airlifted early Monday following a crash on the Borman Expressway that closed all eastbound lanes of traffic at Indianapolis Boulevard, officials said.

Indiana State Police responded about 10 a.m. for a report of a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer on the interstate, dispatchers said.

Indiana Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed extensive traffic backups about that time.

Police said a helicopter arrived at the scene about 10:10 a.m. Additional details were not immediately available.

All westbound lanes were temporarily closed but reopened about 10:30 a.m., as the helicopter had left the scene, police said.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as more information becomes available.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
2
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to Start a Self-Care Routine and Stick to It!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts