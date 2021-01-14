 Skip to main content
Driver appeared intoxicated when he struck parked vehicle and then guardrail, police say
WHEATFIELD — A man appeared to be driving drunk Sunday when he crashed into a vehicle parked across from a bar and drove away, then later struck a guardrail, police said.

Kelly T. Walker, 65, of Wheatfield, was found bloodied shortly following the initial crash, after he drove into the guardrail in an unincorporated area of Jasper County, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies responded Sunday afternoon to the area of L.J.'s Bar & Grill, at 41 S. Bierma St., for a vehicle across the street that had been struck in a hit-and-run crash, said Chief Deputy Jason Wallace.

There, police spoke with a witness who provided a description of the suspect vehicle.

The witness told police Walker was driving "highly" intoxicated, the release states.

Shortly afterward, police received a report of a reckless driver on County Road 1700 North. The vehicle description provided matched that of the one that crashed earlier, police said.

Police found Walker in the area sitting on the ground with blood on his face. Investigators determined he had struck a guardrail nearby after fleeing the scene of the initial crash, police said.

Walker provided police with a false identity and was in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, court records allege.

He was was transported to a local hospital and taken to the Jasper County Detention Center after being medically cleared, police said.

Walker was charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

An initial hearing was scheduled for Walker on Jan. 20 at Jasper Superior Court.

