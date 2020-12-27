Driver arrested after leading police on chase through LaPorte, official says

LAPORTE — Police arrested a South Bend man Saturday after he led them on a chase, continued to drive despite two flat tires and eventually attempted to flee on foot, LaPorte County sheriff's police said.

Travis E. Hatchel, 35, was being held on suspicion of felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended and reckless driving.

A sheriff's officer noticed Hatchel as Hatchel drove a red pickup truck west in the 3500 block of East Ind. 2 at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen said.

As Hatchel and a female passenger passed the officer, Hatchel appeared to keep his face obstructed, police said.

The officer completed a registration check on the truck's license plate and received an alert that the truck's female registered owner was a wanted person.

The officer attempted to stop Hatchel, who came to a stop on Ind. 2 west of Whitehead Road. As the officer approached the truck, Hatchel sped off, police said.

The officer pursued the truck, which stopped near Factory and Boston streets so the female passenger could get out. Police determined the woman was not the wanted person and gave her a ride home, Allen said.