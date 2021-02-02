2 arrested after pursuit of stolen vehicle, police say

GARY — Two juvenile suspects were taken into custody Tuesday after leading police on a chase in stolen vehicle, an official said.

The pursuit began about noon Tuesday at Madison Street and West Fifth Avenue after a Gary officer tried to stop a vehicle matching that of one an elderly woman reported stolen Monday in the 2000 block of Carolina Street, Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak said.

The woman told police she was doing laundry when a group of four juveniles stole her keys and took off with her car, a 2019 Kia, Pawlak said.

The juvenile fled down Fifth Avenue upon seeing the officer and continued until reaching Virginia Street, where the vehicle came to a stop. At that point, the driver tried to escape on foot and was arrested shortly thereafter.

A second person was also arrested, and a third suspect is still at large, police said.

The two arrested were a 15-year-old from Chicago and a 17-year-old from Gary, police said. It's unclear which teen was the driver.

Both were turned over to the Department's Juvenile Division.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Gary Police Sgt. Jon Basaldua at 219-881-1229.