Driver crashes through barricade into Crown Point construction zone with workers present, officials say

CROWN POINT — Construction workers narrowly escaped injury when a vehicle plowed through a barricade Thursday afternoon, officials said.

At 2 p.m. first responders were called to a construction zone at 109th Avenue and Broadway for a crash, said Crown Point Fire Rescue Chief Dave Crane.

For unknown reasons, a vehicle crashed through a road barricade and into a zone where a construction crew was working. The car hit a large construction vehicle with a worker inside, and another worker was standing nearby. However none of the workers were injured, Crane said.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was medically treated. Toxicology reports on the driver are pending, Crane said. It is unknown at this time whether charges will be pressed.

"There's a lot of construction going on, please be aware of changing conditions on the road," Crane said.

