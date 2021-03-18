 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver dead in I-80/94 rollover crash, police say
breaking urgent

Driver dead in I-80/94 rollover crash, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Crash
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

GARY — A person died early Thursday after being ejected from a vehicle that drove off the Borman Expressway and down an embankment before rolling over, police said.

The driver, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, crashed near westbound Interstate 80/94 at the southbound entrance ramp from Cline Avenue, an Indiana State Police news release states.

Police responded to the area about 1:07 a.m., where they discovered a rolled-over 1997 Mercury Mountaineer facing east, ISP said.

Investigators determined the driver was heading from the ramp onto the expressway when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the road.

The driver was ejected as the vehicle rolled south down a hill, police said.

That person was the vehicle's sole occupant and was declared dead at the scene by the Lake County coroner's office.

Indiana State police handled traffic reconstruction.

Lake County sheriff's police, Hammond firefighters and medics and Double T Towing assisted at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet Thailand's coronavirus-sniffing canines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts