Driver dead in I-80/94 rollover crash, police say

GARY — A person died early Thursday after being ejected from a vehicle that drove off the Borman Expressway and down an embankment before rolling over, police said.

The driver, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, crashed near westbound Interstate 80/94 at the southbound entrance ramp from Cline Avenue, an Indiana State Police news release states.

Police responded to the area about 1:07 a.m., where they discovered a rolled-over 1997 Mercury Mountaineer facing east, ISP said.

Investigators determined the driver was heading from the ramp onto the expressway when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the road.

The driver was ejected as the vehicle rolled south down a hill, police said.

That person was the vehicle's sole occupant and was declared dead at the scene by the Lake County coroner's office.

Indiana State police handled traffic reconstruction.

Lake County sheriff's police, Hammond firefighters and medics and Double T Towing assisted at the scene.