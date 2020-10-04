Driver dies after being ejected in rollover crash on I-65

NEWTON TOWNSHIP — A motorist died after being ejected in a rollover crash in which her vehicle left the road for unknown reasons early Saturday, Indiana State Police said.

Trooper A. Partyka responded about 1:30 a.m. to mile marker 217 on northbound Interstate 65 in Jasper County for a single-vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigation shows the driver, identified as 20-year-old Jeneisha Thomas, of Matteson, Illinois, was driving in a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee when the vehicle left the road and traveled into the grassy median.

The Jeep rolled over several times before coming to rest in the median. Thomas was ejected and suffered serious injuries, police said.

A medical helicopter transported Thomas to Christ Advocate Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, where she died from her injuries.