Driver escaped police after woman seen falling out of his car, official says

GARY — A 27-year-old Whiting man escaped police late Wednesday after a woman was seen falling out his car's passenger side door, an official said.

Gary police briefly chased from the intersection of West 19th Avenue and Broadway but eventually lost sight of him, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

They later found the car he was driving unoccupied at West 19th Avenue and Mississippi Street after he struck a stop sign in the area.

Police first spotted the driver in a silver Dodge Charger about 9:50 p.m. as he was traveling north on Broadway near 19th Avenue with a door open, Westerfield said.

The driver was approaching the intersection when a 27-year-old Highland woman fell out from the open door, at which point the driver sped off. Officers followed his trail with emergency lights and sirens activated.

The driver failed to stop and escaped officers' sight after a short time, prompting police to terminate the pursuit, Westerfield said.

Shortly afterward, officers were flagged down after someone noticed the driver struck a stop sign at West 19th Avenue and Mississippi Street. Police found the vehicle unoccupied nearby.