Driver flees after crashing into old Hammond video store

A black four-door Acura crashed into a business near the corner of 173rd Street and Kennedy Avenue early Wednesday morning in Hammond.
A black four-door Acura crashed into a business near the corner of 173rd Street and Kennedy Avenue early Wednesday morning in Hammond.
A black four-door Acura crashed into a business near the corner of 173rd Street and Kennedy Avenue early Wednesday morning in Hammond.
A black four-door Acura crashed into a business near the corner of 173rd Street and Kennedy Avenue early Wednesday morning in Hammond.
A black four-door Acura crashed into a business near the corner of 173rd Street and Kennedy Avenue early Wednesday morning in Hammond.
HAMMOND — A driver fled on foot after crashing a car into an abandoned former video store early Wednesday at the corner of Kennedy Avenue and 173rd Street, police said.
Officers were dispatched to the building, located at 7244 Kennedy Ave., about 1:40 a.m., Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
A black four-door Acura was seen lodged into the building through a gaping hole caused by the impact.
The building is a former video store, Video Escapades, which is permanently closed.
No one was in custody Wednesday morning, Kellogg said.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact Hammond police at 219-852-2942.
Check nwi.com throughout the day as this story develops.
Aaliyah Bowden
Alejandro Velez
Alyssa Lunsford
Amber Hernandez
Anthony Flora
Anthony Luipold
Anthony Townsell
Anthony Williams
Antonio Cook
Ara Devonna Polk
Brandon Stukowski
Brian Hollis
Chad Jeffrey Cooper
Charles Jordan
Christopher Brown
Clayton Cooper
Climmie Carter
Deambra Levingston
Deonlashawn Simmons
Deveonne Hathaway
Dionte Vaughn
Elizabeth Defatima Walton
Eric Donald Wathern
Erin Escorza
Francisco Gomez Alonso
Frank Mesa
Gerald Douglas McDaniel
Harvest Dawn Householder
Ian Nagel
Jack Havlin
Jared Cordell Hoard
Jerome David Willis Jr.
Jody Skipper
Jonathon Barnes
Judith Owens
Kathryn Dershem
Kevin Mezzacapo
Kimberly Roe
Kyra Lewis
Leon Doyle
Lisa Ashley Longoria
Marco Soriano
Mark Carroll
Marlon Denell Bady Sr.
Marta Rodriguez
Marzell Leroy Walden Sr.
Michael Bissonette
Michael Boehm Jr
Michael Dearce
Michael O'Neal
Michael Wells
Nathaniel Robinson
Nicholas Andrew Pelissier
Niko Landin Rodriguez
O.B. McCuiston
Othello Harris
Paul Hart
Phillip Anthony Davis
Phillip David Guzman Jr.
Pierre Harris
Ranulfo Aviles-Lopez
Reginald Randall
Robert Ernest Babcock
Robert Miller
Robert Powell
Sean M. Campbell
Sergio Diaz
Shantwoin Dupree Jones
Shenise Laney
Stephanie Bermudez
Steven Mann
Taqailsha Farmer
Tevonte Smith
Thomas James Dalton
Tyrone David Hulitt
Tywan Locke
Vlado Kozlina
Xavier Hernandez Medina
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!