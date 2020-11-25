 Skip to main content
Driver flees after crashing into old Hammond video store
HAMMOND — A driver fled on foot after crashing a car into an abandoned former video store early Wednesday at the corner of Kennedy Avenue and 173rd Street, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the building, located at 7244 Kennedy Ave., about 1:40 a.m., Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

A black four-door Acura was seen lodged into the building through a gaping hole caused by the impact.

The building is a former video store, Video Escapades, which is permanently closed.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning, Kellogg said.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Hammond police at 219-852-2942.

Check nwi.com throughout the day as this story develops.

