Driver had fully automatic gun while fleeing with officer hanging onto car, cops say

HOBART — A driver accused of fleeing from law enforcement while an officer was hanging halfway inside his car early Wednesday had a loaded, fully automatic gun and two high-capacity magazines in the car, police said.
Darron D. Ross, 22, of Park Forest, Illinois, allegedly admitted he purchased the gun for $600 to $700 a few months ago and the weapon was fully automatic, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said.
Ross and his two passengers, 19-year-old Armani T. Jones, of South Holland, and a 17-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of resisting law enforcement and other charges.
A Hobart police officer stopped Ross about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday near 37th Avenue and Colorado Street after checking his plates and noticing they belonged to another vehicle, Gonzales said.
The officer noticed a smell of marijuana from inside the car and asked Jones for his age and name. Jones allegedly gave a false identity, leading the officer to order Jones out of the vehicle and place him in handcuffs.
Ross failed to comply with the officer's commands to turn the vehicle off, so the officer began to enter, police said. Jones fled while still in handcuffs, and Ross began to drive off with the officer still hanging halfway inside, Gonzales said.
Ross eventually stopped the vehicle but failed to turn it off, police said. The officer deployed his Taser, but Ross escaped the vehicle and fled. He was arrested following a foot chase.
Lake Station police found Jones running through a Speedway gas station parking lot, where they arrested him.
The 17-year-old passenger was arrested on suspicion of attempting to interfere with police trying to arrest Ross, Gonzales said.
After recovering the gun from the car, detectives noticed it had an extended metal piece off the rear of its slide, Gonzales said.
"This piece (was) possibly used to manipulate the weapon from semi-automatic to fully automatic," he said.
Hobart police test-fired the gun and confirmed it was fully automatic, he said.
Ross was charged with felony counts of possession of a machine gun, kidnapping, resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of carrying a handgun without a license, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, court records show.
Ross was being held at Lake County Jail on Friday on $75,000 bail. His initial hearing was set for Friday morning.
Jones was wanted Friday on misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and theft.
The 17-year-old was taken to the Lake County Juvenile Center at the request of his legal guardian, police said.
Gonzales said Hobart police saw a 50% increase in vehicle pursuits and a 33% increase of batteries against officers between Nov. 1, 2019, and Oct. 31, 2020, compared to the same period during November 2018 and October 2019.
"The firearm recovered from this young adult is an unfortunate trend that is occurring throughout the Region, but the more concerning detail of this firearm is that it was converted from semi-automatic to fully automatic, coupled with the fact that there were also two additional high-capacity magazines recovered with this weapon.
"These types of firearms recovered will only intensify the amount violence we see on our streets here in the Region and make it that much more dangerous for our communities and law enforcement as a whole, Gonzales said."
Staff writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this story.