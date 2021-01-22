Driver had fully automatic gun while fleeing with officer hanging onto car, cops say

HOBART — A driver accused of fleeing from law enforcement while an officer was hanging halfway inside his car early Wednesday had a loaded, fully automatic gun and two high-capacity magazines in the car, police said.

Darron D. Ross, 22, of Park Forest, Illinois, allegedly admitted he purchased the gun for $600 to $700 a few months ago and the weapon was fully automatic, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said.

Ross and his two passengers, 19-year-old Armani T. Jones, of South Holland, and a 17-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of resisting law enforcement and other charges.

A Hobart police officer stopped Ross about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday near 37th Avenue and Colorado Street after checking his plates and noticing they belonged to another vehicle, Gonzales said.

The officer noticed a smell of marijuana from inside the car and asked Jones for his age and name. Jones allegedly gave a false identity, leading the officer to order Jones out of the vehicle and place him in handcuffs.

Ross failed to comply with the officer's commands to turn the vehicle off, so the officer began to enter, police said. Jones fled while still in handcuffs, and Ross began to drive off with the officer still hanging halfway inside, Gonzales said.