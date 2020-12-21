Driver leads cops on chase from Schererville to Highland auto shop's lot

Police chased a silver four-door Audi late Sunday night. The chase ended in the 9600 block of Indianapolis Boulevard in Highland.
SCHERERVILLE — A driver of a silver Audi led police on a chase overnight to a Highland Duke of Oil auto shop, where the vehicle was towed.
Schererville officers started chasing the suspect about 10 p.m. Sunday north on U.S. 41.
Schererville police were not immediately available to verify how many people were taken into custody.
The suspect drove into Highland and stopped in the shop's parking lot in the 9600 block of Indianapolis Boulevard.
A truck towed the Audi from the scene.
Highland and Lake County Sheriff's police assisted.
This story will be updated. Check nwi.com throughout the day as more information becomes available.
