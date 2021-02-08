Driver nabbed in U.S. 30 pursuit that put St. John cop car in a ditch, police say

LAKE COUNTY — A man was arrested after crashing a vehicle into a St. John police squad car during a chase involving several police agencies early Monday across U.S. 30, authorities said.

The 36-year-old driver led police from Dyer to Schererville, where he came to a stop and was pulled from the vehicle after failing to comply with officers' commands, Dyer police Cmdr. James Bazant said.

A chase began shortly after 2:10 a.m. when the driver fled a Dyer officer attempting to stop him in the 600 block of U.S. 30 on suspicion of traffic infractions, Bazant said.

Bazant added that an initial report cited "multiple infractions" as the reason for the stop and did not elaborate on the nature of the infractions.

The driver, whose name and hometown were not provided by authorities, failed to pull over and continued east on U.S. 30, then made a U-turn at U.S. 30 and Old Lincoln Highway and headed west, police said.

He then struck a St. John police squad car while trying to make another U-turn on westbound U.S. 30 east of U.S. 41, police allege.

The squad car ended up in a snow-covered ditch after the collision and had to be pulled out, said St. John Police Department spokesman Roger Patz.