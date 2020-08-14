Driver not injured after smashing into Panda Express, authorities say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — Authorities responded Friday night after an SUV was driven into the side of a Panda Express restaurant on U.S. Highway 6.

The driver of the car was not injured, Portage Fire Capt. Tom Fieffer said.

Fieffer said the Portage Fire Department arrived at the Panda Express at 8:22 p.m. Friday and all fire responders were back in service by 8:41 p.m.

The crash took out the restaurant's front windows, but Fieffer said the building sustained no significant structural damage.

The fire captain said the Portage Police Department is investigating the crash. The Portage Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.