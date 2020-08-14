Driver not injured after smashing into Panda Express, authorities say

×
A vehicle crashed into the front of a Panda Express restaurant in Portage on Friday night, authorities said.
PORTAGE — Authorities responded Friday night after an SUV was driven into the side of a Panda Express restaurant on U.S. Highway 6.
The driver of the car was not injured, Portage Fire Capt. Tom Fieffer said.
Fieffer said the Portage Fire Department arrived at the Panda Express at 8:22 p.m. Friday and all fire responders were back in service by 8:41 p.m.
The crash took out the restaurant's front windows, but Fieffer said the building sustained no significant structural damage.
The fire captain said the Portage Police Department is investigating the crash. The Portage Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
