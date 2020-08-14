You are the owner of this article.
Driver not injured after smashing into Panda Express, authorities say
Driver not injured after smashing into Panda Express, authorities say

PORTAGE — Authorities responded Friday night after an SUV was driven into the side of a Panda Express restaurant on U.S. Highway 6.

The driver of the car was not injured, Portage Fire Capt. Tom Fieffer said.

Fieffer said the Portage Fire Department arrived at the Panda Express at 8:22 p.m. Friday and all fire responders were back in service by 8:41 p.m.

The crash took out the restaurant's front windows, but Fieffer said the building sustained no significant structural damage.

The fire captain said the Portage Police Department is investigating the crash. The Portage Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

