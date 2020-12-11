Driver of stolen car escapsd into field as police arrested passenger, official says

LYNWOOD — The driver of a stolen Dodge Magnum escaped on foot and a passenger was arrested late Thursday after the pair led police on a chase along U.S. 30 into Lynwood and crashed into a curb, police said.
A Schererville police officer first noticed the driver about 10:30 p.m. after he allegedly changed lanes without signaling as he was driving east on U.S. 30 near Burr Street, Deputy Police Chief Jeff Cook said.
The officer checked the vehicle's plates and noticed it was reported stolen out of Cook County. The officer tried to stop the driver near Taft Street, and he sped away, Cook said.
The driver led police to Polo Club Drive, where he made a U-turn and headed westbound toward Lynwood. After crossing the state line, he crashed into a curb on U.S. 30, and he and the passenger got out of the car.
Police took the passenger, a 27-year-old Berwyn man, into custody. The driver escaped into a nearby field. Officers scoured the area for nearly an hour with help from a Lake County sheriff's helicopter before calling off the search, Cook said.
The passenger was charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement, Cook said.
Anyone with information on the driver's identity or whereabouts is urged to contact Schererville police Detective Cmdr. Kevin Wagner at 219-322-5000. To remain anonymous, call 219-865-4646.
