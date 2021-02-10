Driver of stolen SUV evades police at Highland apartment complex, official says

HIGHLAND — Police recovered a stolen SUV believed to be involved in recent shootings in Illinois after its driver failed to stop for an officer late Monday, got stuck in snow in an apartment complex parking lot and ran, an official said.

Officers searched for the male driver at the Hampton in Highland apartment complex but did not locate him, Highland police Cmdr. John Banasiak said.

Possible DNA evidence was recovered from the vehicle, he said.

Investigators believe the SUV, a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, was involved in shootings in Chicago's south suburbs after it was reported stolen out of the city Feb. 3, Banasiak said.

"The vehicle was in fact stolen from Chicago by unknown means. It is believed it was then later involved in other shootings in Illinois communities — possibly Calumet Park and Markham," Banasiak said.

A Highland officer began following the SUV about 11 p.m. in the area of U.S. 41 and Hart Road because the driver was traveling too quickly for the weather conditions, Banasiak said.

The officer checked the vehicle's plates and discovered it had been reported stolen. At that point, the officer tried to stop the driver, who failed to pull over, Banasiak said.