Driver of stolen vehicle crashed in Dyer, police say; suspects at large

DYER — Police are searching for suspects in recent thefts who crashed a stolen vehicle at 81st Avenue and Sheffield Avenue early Thursday before fleeing into Illinois, officials said.
The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot in Glenwood, St. John Police Chief Steve Flores said.
Dyer and St. John police had been looking for the suspects earlier Thursday morning. They were wanted in connection with thefts from vehicles in Dyer, police said.
About 4 a.m., suspects were seen rummaging through unlocked vehicles in the High Point Prairie subdivision, a Dyer Police Department news release states.
The same suspects are believed to have also stolen from cars in St. John and an unincorporated part of Lake County earlier, the release states.
While searching, St. John officers found the suspects driving near West 93rd Avenue and Sheffield Avenue, at which they drove away from police, Flores said.
The suspects later crashed at 81st Avenue and Sheffield Avenue, then got into another vehicle and drove into Glenwood, Flores said.
They crashed that vehicle at Cottage Grove Avenue and Glenwood Dyer Road and fled the area on foot, Flores said.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department and several Illinois police agencies were assisting in a search Thursday morning. A Lake County Sheriff's helicopter was used in the search, Flores said.
Police determined the vehicle that crashed in Dyer had been stolen out of St. John earlier Thursday morning. Officers recovered a stolen gun from inside, Flores said.
Police say there is no immediate threat to residents of St. John or Dyer. No arrests had been made as of 7 a.m. Thursday, Flores said.
