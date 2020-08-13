Driver of stolen vehicle crashed in Dyer, police say; suspects at large

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DYER — Police are searching for suspects in recent thefts who crashed a stolen vehicle at 81st Avenue and Sheffield Avenue early Thursday before fleeing into Illinois, officials said.

The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot in Glenwood, St. John Police Chief Steve Flores said.

Dyer and St. John police had been looking for the suspects earlier Thursday morning. They were wanted in connection with thefts from vehicles in Dyer, police said.

About 4 a.m., suspects were seen rummaging through unlocked vehicles in the High Point Prairie subdivision, a Dyer Police Department news release states.

The same suspects are believed to have also stolen from cars in St. John and an unincorporated part of Lake County earlier, the release states.

While searching, St. John officers found the suspects driving near West 93rd Avenue and Sheffield Avenue, at which they drove away from police, Flores said.

The suspects later crashed at 81st Avenue and Sheffield Avenue, then got into another vehicle and drove into Glenwood, Flores said.

They crashed that vehicle at Cottage Grove Avenue and Glenwood Dyer Road and fled the area on foot, Flores said.